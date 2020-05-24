UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweets, Gifts Distributed Amongst People In Qurantine Centres On Eidul Fitr

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 08:00 PM

Sweets, gifts distributed amongst people in qurantine centres on Eidul Fitr

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :The administration of Khyber Tribal District on Sunday distributed sweets and gifts among people in quarantined centres in Landi Kotal tehsil on joyous occasion of Eidul Fitr.

Muhammad Imran Khan, Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal along with additional Assistant Commissioner visited quarantine centres at Landi Kotal where they exchanged Eid greetings with people.

They exchanged sweets among people accommodated in these quarantine centers after returning from Afghanistan.

AC Imran Khan said they came here to include them in Eid celebrations.

He said KP Govt was celebrating Eid with simplicity in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and plane crashed incident in Karachi.

He appealed philanthropists to generously contribute for assistance of poor and needy people that would double our joy on Eid.

