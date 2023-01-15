Sweets shop gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Precious material in a sweets shop was reduced to ashes in the area of Civil Lines police station.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that a fire erupted in the shop situated at Iqbal Stadium Area due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material present in the shop.

Receiving information, fire-fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.