Sweets Take Center Stage As Eid Festivities Unfold
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) As Muslims across the country celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, sweets have taken their traditional place at the heart of the festivities,bringing joy and delight to people of all ages.
From traditional desserts like gulab jamun and barfi to modern creations, sweets are an integral part of Eid celebrations. Sweets have become the star attraction of Eid celebrations, captivating the hearts and tantalizing the taste buds of people from all walks of life, regardless of age or background. From young children to elderly grandparents, everyone is indulging in the sweet treats, savoring the flavors and textures that bring immense joy and satisfaction.
A house wife Naila Seemab enthusiastically shared,"Eid is incomplete without sweets and I love the traditional desserts like gulab jamun and barfi, but my kids are more fond of the modern sweets like chocolate cake and cupcakes."
She said for many, sweets are a way to share the joy of Eid with loved ones adding that she buy sweets for family and friends on Eid. With their colorful decorations, delicious flavors, and joyful atmosphere, sweets are an integral part of Eid celebrations, making the festival even more special and memorable,she stated.
A vendors Zaheer reported a surge in demand for sweets in the lead-up to Eid saying"we sell sweets throughout the year, but demand increases significantly during Eid.".
He told people come from all over the city to buy traditional sweets like gulab jamun and barfi.". He said they have been selling sweets for years, but the demand during Eid is unmatched adding that Eid sales are what they look forward to the most. He said Eid is a time for celebration and sharing with loved ones and they make sure to stock up on these favorites, as well as some modern treats, to cater to all tastes.
He said As Eid celebrations continue across the country, sweets remain a beloved tradition, bringing people together and adding to the festive atmosphere.
