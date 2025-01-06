Sweets Unit Sealed For Unsafe Practices In ICT
Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA), Dr. Tahira Saddique, accompanied by food safety teams (FSTs), cracked down on a sweets manufacturing unit in the Federal capital and sealed the unit after uncovering unsafe production methods and poor hygiene practices.
Talking to APP, she said a team from the Islamabad Food Authority raided a sweets production unit located in the No. 26 area and found harmful ingredients used in the ice-making process. The authority also highlighted significant lapses in cleanliness and hygiene within the facility.
According to her, the production unit supplied sweets to multiple shops across the city, raising concerns about public health risks. Inspections of these sweet shops were also ongoing to ensure compliance with safety standards, Dr. Tahira Saddique added.
The Deputy Director Operations emphasized the need for strict measures to improve urban sanitation in the food production sector.
The authority plans to intensify checks to protect consumer health.
On this occasion, she appealed to the public to cooperate with the food department in identifying illegal food production units operating in small houses to ensure public safety.
Notably, the authority has imposed a complete ban on the sale of Chinese salt and gutka, reaffirming its commitment to upholding stringent standards of food safety and hygiene.
Dr. Tahira reiterated the authority's dedication to fostering a healthy environment for the citizens of the federal capital. She stressed that strict action would continue against food outlets involved in selling adulterated or unhygienic food items.
The safety of citizens was the top priority of the IFA, and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, she warned.
/395
Recent Stories
FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..
UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..
Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station
Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13
Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Canals closed for annual maintenance2 minutes ago
-
Sweets unit sealed for unsafe practices in ICT2 minutes ago
-
UET Peshawar hosts “Auto Show 20252 minutes ago
-
Stringent security measures in Kurram on card if peace agreement violated12 minutes ago
-
SC directs to block incorrect translation of the Holy Quran ; SCP issues notice to federation22 minutes ago
-
Governor condemns killing of two cops in Lakki22 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal inaugurates Pakistan’s first locally-made ventilator22 minutes ago
-
SCP directs govt for a comprehensive report on Kachi Abadi22 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1,100 gutka sachets42 minutes ago
-
Magical moments for children at Alhamra Cultural Complex42 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness measures42 minutes ago
-
Police arrest five gamblers; recover Rs 8500 stake money42 minutes ago