Sweets unit sealed for unsafe practices in ICT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA), Dr. Tahira Saddique, accompanied by food safety teams (FSTs), cracked down on a sweets manufacturing unit in the Federal capital and sealed the unit after uncovering unsafe production methods and poor hygiene practices.

Talking to APP, she said a team from the Islamabad Food Authority raided a sweets production unit located in the No. 26 area and found harmful ingredients used in the ice-making process. The authority also highlighted significant lapses in cleanliness and hygiene within the facility.

According to her, the production unit supplied sweets to multiple shops across the city, raising concerns about public health risks. Inspections of these sweet shops were also ongoing to ensure compliance with safety standards, Dr. Tahira Saddique added.

The Deputy Director Operations emphasized the need for strict measures to improve urban sanitation in the food production sector.

The authority plans to intensify checks to protect consumer health.

On this occasion, she appealed to the public to cooperate with the food department in identifying illegal food production units operating in small houses to ensure public safety.

Notably, the authority has imposed a complete ban on the sale of Chinese salt and gutka, reaffirming its commitment to upholding stringent standards of food safety and hygiene.

Dr. Tahira reiterated the authority's dedication to fostering a healthy environment for the citizens of the federal capital. She stressed that strict action would continue against food outlets involved in selling adulterated or unhygienic food items.

The safety of citizens was the top priority of the IFA, and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, she warned.

/395