Swift action by AJK electricity deptt restores power outage

Mirpur, AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Electricity Department of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) swiftly responded and restored a power outage caused by the scorching heat in densely populated area Sector D/4 late Tuesday.

According to details, the main high power supply lines of the Industrial area feeder transmission succumbed to the soaring temperatures, resulting in a prolonged power outage.

Responding with remarkable agility, the State Electricity Department swiftly dispatched teams to the affected site in Sector D/4 Industrial area, guided by the directives of Mirpur city's Executive Engineer, Sardar Shoukat Abbasi.

Under the supervision of SDO Muhammad Ali and Areas Sub Engineer / Sr. Line Superintendent Khawaja Ansar Mahmood, the teams worked diligently to rectify the fault. The high-power transmission line was restored to its full 11-kilowatt capacity.

This achievement stands as a testament to their dedication, successfully thwarting what could have been prolonged inconvenience for the residents.