Swift action demanded as theft incident increases in Toba Tek Singh

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 10:28 PM

TOBA TEK SING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) A recent incidents of thefts has shaken several villages in Toba Tek Singh, prompting swift action from authorities.

According to police reports, that a group of thieves targeted prominent agricultural properties on Monday.

In the first incident, the thieves theft entire agricultural equipment of Muhammad Sohail Saleem of village 256 GB and Shahid of village 285 GB.

Similarly, Mehmood also suffered losses, reporting goods worth 95 thousand rupees stolen from his agricultural tube well.

While, the thefts extended beyond agriculture, with Lal Khan's motorcycle stolen from outside his residence in village 261 GB.

Additionally, thieves broke into Masmi Amir Ali's shop on Inayat Shah Bridge, making off with valuable goods.

Police registered cases against the accused individuals, and started investigation.

