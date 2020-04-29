UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swift Action To Be Taken Against Profiteers, Hoarders: Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:49 PM

Swift action to be taken against profiteers, hoarders: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali said that government has started crackdown on hoarders and they would be dealt strictly and indiscriminately

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali said that government has started crackdown on hoarders and they would be dealt strictly and indiscriminately.

Talking to media at Swat on Wednesday, he said that government has started steps to eradicate hoarding through an ordinance under which swift action would be taken without serving a warrant.

He said that those proved guilty of hoarding would be sentenced for three years besides giving fifty percent of the confiscated goods as a fine.

Provincial Minister said that government at present government is fighting war on two fronts adding one is against poverty and the other is to defeat corona pandemic.

He also urged people to support government in its efforts to eradicate corona and adopt all the needed precautionary measures to stop COVID-19 from further spreading.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Fine Amjad Ali Media All From Government Housing

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

21 minutes ago

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

36 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

1 hour ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000

1 hour ago

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

2 hours ago

DEWA signs PPA for 900MW 5th phase of Mohammed bin ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.