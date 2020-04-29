Swift action to be taken against profiteers, hoarders: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali said that government has started crackdown on hoarders and they would be dealt strictly and indiscriminately

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali said that government has started crackdown on hoarders and they would be dealt strictly and indiscriminately.

Talking to media at Swat on Wednesday, he said that government has started steps to eradicate hoarding through an ordinance under which swift action would be taken without serving a warrant.

He said that those proved guilty of hoarding would be sentenced for three years besides giving fifty percent of the confiscated goods as a fine.

Provincial Minister said that government at present government is fighting war on two fronts adding one is against poverty and the other is to defeat corona pandemic.

He also urged people to support government in its efforts to eradicate corona and adopt all the needed precautionary measures to stop COVID-19 from further spreading.