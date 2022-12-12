UrduPoint.com

'Swift Canters' Being Set Up For Issuance Of Passports: NA Told

The government has decided to set up Swift Centers for the issuance of passports to the people, State Minister for Interior Abdul Rehman Kanju told National Assembly on Monday.

Responding to the questions of MNAs during question hour, he said that it would be our effort to establish the network of these centers to the tehsil headquarters level.

The Minister of State said the government is fully cognizant of the problems faced by the people due to cyber-crimes.

He said the government is working to enhance the capacity of Cyber-crimes wing of FIA to deal with the situation.

Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju said action has been taken against illegal housing societies in the Federal capital.

Responding to a question, the Minister of State said that the expansion and rehabilitation of IJ Principal Road will be completed by April next year.

He said a campaign is being launched against stray dogs from the federal capital.

