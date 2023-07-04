SWIFT center with private partnership being established

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The Regional Director Rawalpindi Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Nasreen Akhtar Mirza has said that the last date for applying for the establishment of SWIFT centers is July 7, 2023 at AIOU.

Talking to the journalist, she said that it has been decided to establish SWIFT Center under the direction of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood.

SWIFT Centers will perform joint services with Open University and will be activated soon.

She said that Allama Iqbal Open University is going to open SWIFT center with private partnership for the convenience of students and to introduce a modern system by digitizing the manual system.

SWIFT Centers will provide digital, online admission and related information and facilities to existing and new students.

She said that Rawalpindi region will continue to serve as a model region.

She further stated that ''we have moved towards digitalization to provide easy and affordable quality education to the students of remote rural areas''.

''Allama Iqbal Open University is second to none in providing the best and quality education in the distance education system'',she added.

She said that in this regard, training programs have already been arranged for tutors and students now that students get educational facilities at their doorstep.

She said that there will be a regular check and balance system for the SWIFT Centers so that the grievances of the students can be redressed.

The Regional Director has said that Allama Iqbal Open University has crossed an important milestone at the national and international level and ranked first among the universities of Pakistan and 25th worldwide in the world ranking Impact Ranking 2023 under the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. Position has been obtained.