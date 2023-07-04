Open Menu

SWIFT Center With Private Partnership Being Established

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 09:32 PM

SWIFT center with private partnership being established

The Regional Director Rawalpindi Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Nasreen Akhtar Mirza has said that the last date for applying for the establishment of SWIFT centers is July 7, 2023 at AIOU

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The Regional Director Rawalpindi Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Nasreen Akhtar Mirza has said that the last date for applying for the establishment of SWIFT centers is July 7, 2023 at AIOU.

Talking to the journalist, she said that it has been decided to establish SWIFT Center under the direction of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood.

SWIFT Centers will perform joint services with Open University and will be activated soon.

She said that Allama Iqbal Open University is going to open SWIFT center with private partnership for the convenience of students and to introduce a modern system by digitizing the manual system.

SWIFT Centers will provide digital, online admission and related information and facilities to existing and new students.

She said that Rawalpindi region will continue to serve as a model region.

She further stated that ''we have moved towards digitalization to provide easy and affordable quality education to the students of remote rural areas''.

''Allama Iqbal Open University is second to none in providing the best and quality education in the distance education system'',she added.

She said that in this regard, training programs have already been arranged for tutors and students now that students get educational facilities at their doorstep.

She said that there will be a regular check and balance system for the SWIFT Centers so that the grievances of the students can be redressed.

The Regional Director has said that Allama Iqbal Open University has crossed an important milestone at the national and international level and ranked first among the universities of Pakistan and 25th worldwide in the world ranking Impact Ranking 2023 under the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. Position has been obtained.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Education Rawalpindi Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University July Best

Recent Stories

France Taking In Too Many Migrants Adds to Securit ..

France Taking In Too Many Migrants Adds to Security Risks - National Rally Party

5 minutes ago
 Binance's Share in Euro-Denominated Cryptocurrency ..

Binance's Share in Euro-Denominated Cryptocurrency Trading Drops 40% Since Janua ..

2 minutes ago
 Stocks struggle in subdued deals amid US holiday

Stocks struggle in subdued deals amid US holiday

5 minutes ago
 FBR,Inland revenue recovers sales tax evasion wort ..

FBR,Inland revenue recovers sales tax evasion worth billions of rupees

2 minutes ago
 Governor SBP unveils Rs.75 commemorative banknote ..

Governor SBP unveils Rs.75 commemorative banknote to mark 75 SBP years

5 minutes ago
 Over Rs 47 bln disbursed among 5.2 mln beneficiari ..

Over Rs 47 bln disbursed among 5.2 mln beneficiaries under Benazir Kafaalat

5 minutes ago
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for priority to comp ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for priority to completion of public welfare proje ..

53 minutes ago
 Car Foundation delegation meets SM Tanveer

Car Foundation delegation meets SM Tanveer

46 minutes ago
 Alcaraz launches Wimbledon bid in style, Rybakina ..

Alcaraz launches Wimbledon bid in style, Rybakina survives scare

46 minutes ago
 ATC dismisses Parvez Elahi's bail plea in police a ..

ATC dismisses Parvez Elahi's bail plea in police attack case

46 minutes ago
 Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, former MN ..

Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, former MNA call on PM

46 minutes ago
 Italy Froze $2.5Bln Worth of Assets in 2022 Over R ..

Italy Froze $2.5Bln Worth of Assets in 2022 Over Russia Sanctions - Central Bank

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan