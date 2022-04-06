Swift provision of water supply facility ensured: MC

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Municipal Commissioner (MC) of Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Iqbal Imtiaz Phulpoto on Wednesday directed the Taluka Municipal Officers (TMAs) to ensure swift provisioning of water supply facility during Ramzan.

On the directives of the Municipal Commissioner, the TMAs directed officials to take special measures in order to ensure that all areas in the district were provided with ample water supply.

Provisioning of water supply to Mosques and Imam Bargahs must especially be ensured during Ramzan to ensure that fasting citizens would not suffer.

The MC, Phulpoto further directed that during electricity breakdowns generators must be used to ensure provision of water as per schedule to all areas.

Officers must ensure that citizens have ample water in Masajid and Imam Bargahs during Taraweeh prayers for Waddu (ablution) and other religious duties.

The open manholes around mosques and Imam Bargahs must be covered with man-holes to ensure that citizens do not suffer. Sewerage system must be operational in all areas and sewerage pumping stations must be working as per schedule, he added.

He stated that it was a religious, moral and professional duty of the water utility to ensure provisioning of facilities to the people during Ramzan to attain Allah's blessings