UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swift Release Of Police Welfare Funds Being Ensured: AIG Welfare Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 04:50 PM

Swift release of police welfare funds being ensured: AIG Welfare Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :AIG Welfare Sindh Dr. Rizwan Ahmed has said the release of funds for the welfare of police personnel and for the funeral of martyred and deceased police officials under the revolving funds of Police Range/Units is being ensured.

He said that this is being done as per the directives of Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr.

Syed Kaleem Imam and in line with the decision of Sindh Police Benevolent Fund board, said a statement issued here on Sunday.

The IGP, in a statement, said the steps for the welfare of police personnel would remain continue and such measures would be further strengthened.

He lauded the sacrifices of police force for the protection of life and property of masses and for the maintenance of law and order.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Law And Order Sunday

Recent Stories

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

36 minutes ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

51 minutes ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

1 hour ago

PM Imran suspends political activities to watch Pa ..

1 hour ago

Maryam Nawaz welcomes Bilawal Bhutto at Jati Umra, ..

2 hours ago

Pakistani-British girl demands protection for her ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.