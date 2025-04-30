Open Menu

Swift Response By Rescue-1122 Saves Man's Life

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Swift response by Rescue-1122 saves man's life

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A 72-year-old man, Sardar Muhammad Fayaz, was saved by the timely response from Rescue 1122 personnel after suffering a cardiac arrest while he was sitting at a shop in Saddiqabad.

According to the details, upon receiving the emergency call, Rescue Control Room operators immediately dispatched a team to the location.

The spokesman Rescue-1122, Muhammad Usman informed that the rescue team led by Medical Technician Muhammad Umar, upon reaching the spot found that the elderly man was undergoing heart attack.

"While en route to RIC, Umar administered oxygen and applied CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to restore his heartbeat and breathing, and finally succeeded.

Upon receiving the patients at RIC,

doctors and hospital staff commended the rescuers efforts, and their professional response.

