Swift Response Of Rescue-1122 Depends On Timely Information From People

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2023 | 02:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Swift response of Rescue-1122 depends on timely information from people, said District Emergency Officer (DEO), Eng. Sibghat Ullah here Sunday.

He informed that Rawalpindi Rescue-1122 saved the lives of 4974 victims in 5330 emergency operations conducted during October and the emergency service maintained an average response time of less than 7 minutes.

He informed that the rescue service responded to a total of 5330 emergency calls including 1407 road traffic accidents, 86 fire calls, 553 special rescue operations, four cylinder/gas blasts, a building-collapse incident, 3140 medical emergencies and 139 crimes in October.

The DEO requested the people to inform the emergency service immediately in case of any accident or disaster.

Rescue 1122’s Command and Control Room in Rawalpindi claimed its response to fire incidents in October helped save property and goods worth millions of rupees from being gutted.

