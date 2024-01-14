Open Menu

Swift Response Of Rescue-1122 Depends On Timely Information From Citizens; DEO

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Swift response of Rescue-1122 depends on timely information from citizens; DEO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Swift response of Rescue-1122 depends on timely information from the citizens, said District Emergency Officer (DEO), Eng. Sibghat Ullah. He informed that 1330 fire incidents were reported to Rescue Rawalpindi during 2023. The Rescue teams reached the spots in time and carried out the rescue operations, he added.

Presenting annual report here Sunday, he said that a total of 111 people were affected in these fire incidents. Out of 111 victims, 15 were injured, 69 were seriously injured and 27 were slightly injured, he informed.

The DEO told that the rescue fire fighters took timely action in a professional manner and brought the fire under control.

Rescue Rawalpindi also saved the properties in the fire incidents worth a total of around Rs 2104 million, he said and informed, the main causes of the fire were shot circuit, careless use of cigarette, gas leakage, gas cylinder blast and others. 37 forest fires were also reported in 2023.

The rescue firefighters prevented the forest fire from spreading in time, he said adding, the Rescue Service Rawalpindi was also trying to spread awareness to control the fire incidents.

Efforts were underway to implement the fire safety rules, for the fire safety training and other programs in this regard, he added.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, 16,429 road traffic accidents were reported to Rescue-1122 in Rawalpindi district during 2023. A total of 16,525 people were victims of the road accidents. Emergency Rescue Service Rawalpindi provided timely rescue services to all victims. 164 people were killed, 8040 were seriously injured and 8321 were slightly injured in the road traffic accidents during 2023, he added.

He said the Rescue Service Rawalpindi maintained its average response time and reached on the spot.

The main causes of the accidents include speeding, careless driving, one-wheeling, wrong turning, tire burst and others.

Rescue Service Rawalpindi was also trying to reduce road traffic accidents and awareness and training programs in schools, colleges and other programs are ongoing to reduce traffic accidents, he added.

The DEO requested the people to inform the emergency service immediately in case of any accident or disaster.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Road Traffic Rawalpindi Gas Sunday All From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

7 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

16 hours ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

16 hours ago
 DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

16 hours ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

16 hours ago
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

16 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

16 hours ago
 Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

16 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..

16 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday

16 hours ago
 Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportatio ..

Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan