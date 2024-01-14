Swift response of Rescue-1122 depends on timely information from citizens; DEO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Swift response of Rescue-1122 depends on timely information from the citizens, said District Emergency Officer (DEO), Eng. Sibghat Ullah. He informed that 1330 fire incidents were reported to Rescue Rawalpindi during 2023. The Rescue teams reached the spots in time and carried out the rescue operations, he added.

Presenting annual report here Sunday, he said that a total of 111 people were affected in these fire incidents. Out of 111 victims, 15 were injured, 69 were seriously injured and 27 were slightly injured, he informed.

The DEO told that the rescue fire fighters took timely action in a professional manner and brought the fire under control.

Rescue Rawalpindi also saved the properties in the fire incidents worth a total of around Rs 2104 million, he said and informed, the main causes of the fire were shot circuit, careless use of cigarette, gas leakage, gas cylinder blast and others. 37 forest fires were also reported in 2023.

The rescue firefighters prevented the forest fire from spreading in time, he said adding, the Rescue Service Rawalpindi was also trying to spread awareness to control the fire incidents.

Efforts were underway to implement the fire safety rules, for the fire safety training and other programs in this regard, he added.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, 16,429 road traffic accidents were reported to Rescue-1122 in Rawalpindi district during 2023. A total of 16,525 people were victims of the road accidents. Emergency Rescue Service Rawalpindi provided timely rescue services to all victims. 164 people were killed, 8040 were seriously injured and 8321 were slightly injured in the road traffic accidents during 2023, he added.

He said the Rescue Service Rawalpindi maintained its average response time and reached on the spot.

The main causes of the accidents include speeding, careless driving, one-wheeling, wrong turning, tire burst and others.

Rescue Service Rawalpindi was also trying to reduce road traffic accidents and awareness and training programs in schools, colleges and other programs are ongoing to reduce traffic accidents, he added.

The DEO requested the people to inform the emergency service immediately in case of any accident or disaster.