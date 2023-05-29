Swift rising of water level in Mangla Dam continues due to melting of snow at upper reaches

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) : May 29 (APP)::As a result of the melting of snow at the upper reaches of the Himalayan Jammu & Kashmir state at the start of summer, the water level in the country's second-largest reservoir - Mangla dam, located in Mirpur district of AJK, is constantly rising swiftly, official sources said.

The water level in Mangla dam was reported as 1123.30 feet against maximum conservation level of 1242 feet on Monday, official sources told APP here on Monday.

The inflows of Jhelum River at Mangla reservoir reported as 47300 cusecs with the outflows of 43000 cusecs of water from the reservoir.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages in the country remained on Friday is as under:- Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 61400 cusecs and Outflows 68000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 34700 cusecs and Outflows 34700 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 60300 cusecs and Outflow 60300, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 47300 cusecs and Outflows 43000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 35400 cusecs and Outflows 19100 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 86400 cusecs and Outflows 80400 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 106000 cusecs and Outflows 93000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 79600 cusecs and Outflows 71200 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 49200 cusecs and Outflows 41700 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 39700 cusecs and Outflows 14000 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 7800 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 31600 cusecs and Outflow 15100 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 9300 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1428.29 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.477 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1123.30 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 0.878 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.064 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Monday.