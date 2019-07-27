Swift storage of Water in Mangla Dam in full swing

Following torrential rains besides swift melting of snow on the snow-clad upper reaches of the Himalayan Jammu & Kashmir State, Water level in country's second largest Mirpur AJK-based Mangla dam is swiftly rising as water level in the reservoir was recorded on Saturday as 1182.00 feet against the maximum conservation level 1242 feet with live storage of 3.284 MAF, official sources said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) : Following torrential rains besides swift melting of snow on the snow-clad upper reaches of the Himalayan Jammu & Kashmir State, Water level in country's second largest Mirpur AJK-based Mangla dam is swiftly rising as water level in the reservoir was recorded on Saturday as 1182.00 feet against the maximum conservation level 1242 feet with live storage of 3.284 MAF, official sources said.

The minimum operating water level in the dam is 1050 feet, the sources told APP on Saturday. The inflows of water of Jhelum river at Mangla was reported on Saturday as 60400 cusecs with the outflows of 10000 cusecs from the Mangla reservoir, the sources told APP.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained today as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 282500 cusecs and Outflows 170000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 75700 cusecs and Outflows 75700 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 60400 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 118800 cusecs and Outflows 92800 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 234600 cusecs and Outflows 226600 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 243900 cusecs and Outflows 243100 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 260800 cusecs and Outflows 239100 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 26900 cusecs and Outflows 10400 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 213400 cusecs and Outflows 176800 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 164000 cusecs and Outflows 106600 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 106100 cusecs and Outflows 62600 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1512.94 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 4.049 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1182.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.284 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.50 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.068 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6 am on Saturday.