Swift water level rising trend in Mangla Dam as snow starts melting

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) : As a result of melting of snow at the upper reaches of the Himalayan Jammu & Kashmir state at the start of summer, the water level in the country's second largest reservoir Mangla Dam, located in Mirpur district of AJK, has started rising swiftly, official sources said.

The water level in Mangla Dam was reported as 1120.00 feet against a maximum conservation level 1242 feet on Friday, official sources told APP here on Friday.

The inflows of Jhelum River at Mangla reservoir were reported as 58400 cusecs with the outflows of 35000 cusecs of water from the reservoir.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages in the country remained on Friday as under:- Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 72300 cusecs and Outflows 63000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 41100 cusecs and Outflows 41100 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 55500 cusecs and Outflow 55500, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 58400 cusecs and Outflows 35000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 36600 cusecs and Outflows 19100 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 77000 cusecs and Outflows 71000 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 91900 cusecs and Outflows 85000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 72200 cusecs and Outflows 63300 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 48300 cusecs and Outflows 42300 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 40500 cusecs and Outflows 14200 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 7800 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 29900 cusecs and Outflow 12900 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 10100 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1428.23 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.476 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1120.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 0.784 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 640.20 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.027 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Friday, the sources said.