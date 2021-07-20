UrduPoint.com
Swimming, Bathing In Sea Banned For Next Two Months

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 03:32 PM

Swimming, bathing in sea banned for next two months

Commissioner Karachi Naveed Sheikh Tuesday banned bathing, swimming and diving in the sea following the likelihood of drowning incidents owing to monsoon spell and high tides in the Arabian Sea

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi Naveed Sheikh Tuesday banned bathing, swimming and diving in the sea following the likelihood of drowning incidents owing to monsoon spell and high tides in the Arabian Sea.

According to a notification issued here, the ban has been imposed under Section 144 which would remain in place till September 15, 2021.

"There is apprehension expressed by the concerned Deputy Commissioners that a large number of public is expected to visit the beaches in Karachi during Eid Holidays and there is every likelihood of drowning incidents occurring due to public bathing and swimming in the sea, owing to the monsoon spell and high tides in the sea," the notification read.

The notification stated that there were sufficient grounds to proceed under section 144 CrPC to avoid any untoward event of drowning and to save the precious lives of the general public.

The Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners were authorized to take action against violators of ban in coordination with the concerned Senior Superintendent of Police.

The Commissioner has appealed the citizens to refrain from going to the beach and abide by the ban.

