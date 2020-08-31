UrduPoint.com
Swimming, Boating, Fishing Banned In Islamabad Due To Heavy Rainfall

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 04:00 PM

Swimming, boating, fishing banned in Islamabad due to heavy rainfall

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad administration has imposed ban on swimming, boating and fishing activities at both the reservoirs Rawal and Simly Dam as well as at Swan, Korang and other Nullahs in Islamabad due to heavy rainfall.

"Some person indulge in fishing in Rawal Dam/Simly Dam, Swan, Korang Nullah and other Nullah in Islamabad which is extremely dangerous for human lives whereas incidents have also been reported in that regard," said a notification issued on Monday by District Magistrate, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat.

This order shall remain in force for a period of two months and action would be taken against the offenders, it added.

Meanwhile, the spillways of the Rawal Dam were opened on Monday as the water level surged to the red level in the reservoir.

Rawal Dam authorities in a statement announced the opening of spillways at 11:00 am due to torrential rainfall in the Federal capital and adjoining areas.

The Rawal Dam reservoir has a maximum capacity of 1,752 feet water conservation while the present water level was recorded 1,751.9 feet after which it was decided to open the spillways from where around 6000 cusecs of water will be discharged.

Sirens were raised to warn downstream areas about the flow of the water. Soan River will rise and water could overflow from the banks of the stream.

They also informed that Rawal Dam has the capacity to hold 1752ft water and the gates of the spillways will remain open till the water level comes down to 1751.40ft.

