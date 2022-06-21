UrduPoint.com

Swimming, Diving In Rice Canal Banned

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2022 | 09:14 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Khan Leghari on Tuesday banned swimming and diving in Rice Canal under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

According to the notification issued here, this order shall be enforced with immediate effect and will remain intact up to August 20, 2022.

Furthermore, any violation of this order shall result into an action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), 1860.

The commissioner has authorized all the SHOs to take action and register FIRs againstthe violators.

