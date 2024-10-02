Swimming Gala At Sadiq Public School
Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The annual swimming gala was held at Sadiq Public school Bahawalpur.
Principal Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur David Dowdles was the chief guest. A fancy dress show was also presented, demonstrating historical, cultural, social, and reform themes. In this competition, Iqbal House and Sir Syed House won the first position, Abbas House, Jinnah House, and Anwer Sikandar Houses won the second position in the Senior School competition, Mehmood House got the third position while Salahuddin House got the consolation prize. In Prep School, Alamgir House South stood first, Alamgir House North second while Farid House & Shahbaz House stood third.
In Junior School, Kamal Pasha House won the first position, Farrell House got the second position, Maryam & Rabia Houses got the third position while Babar and Khalid Houses got the consolation prize.
In swimming events, Mehmood House in seniors while Alamgir House North in Prep won the inter-house championship. Abdul Wahab of Mahmood House was declared the best swimmer in Senior Category while Muhammad Ibrahim Manhais of Alamgir House South was declared the best swimmer in Prep Category. On this occasion, the Chief Guest David Dowdles distributed the prizes among the winners. In the end, the traditional torch drill by the students mesmerized the audience.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area
Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit
“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2
Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed
Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident
Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Adopting innovative technologies pivotal for enhancing trade: Ayaz2 minutes ago
-
Food Authority seizes harmful foods, fines imposed2 minutes ago
-
14 arrested, 19 cases registered for overpricing essentials2 minutes ago
-
Murad directs education dept to complete reconstruction of 3328 flood-affected schools2 minutes ago
-
Gas load-shedding schedule2 minutes ago
-
Development projects to be completed timely: DC2 minutes ago
-
CM stresses peace, tolerance for social development12 minutes ago
-
Kashmir committee chairman condemns human rights violations in IIOJ&K12 minutes ago
-
Havelian police arrest two suspect of murder case following encounter12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 DI Khan responds to over 900 emergencies in September22 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia, Pakistan discuss ways to strengthen people to people ties22 minutes ago
-
Lodhran Gymkhana Club building groundbreaking held22 minutes ago