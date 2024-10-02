Open Menu

Swimming Gala At Sadiq Public School

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Swimming gala at Sadiq Public School

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The annual swimming gala was held at Sadiq Public school Bahawalpur.

Principal Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur David Dowdles was the chief guest. A fancy dress show was also presented, demonstrating historical, cultural, social, and reform themes. In this competition, Iqbal House and Sir Syed House won the first position, Abbas House, Jinnah House, and Anwer Sikandar Houses won the second position in the Senior School competition, Mehmood House got the third position while Salahuddin House got the consolation prize. In Prep School, Alamgir House South stood first, Alamgir House North second while Farid House & Shahbaz House stood third.

In Junior School, Kamal Pasha House won the first position, Farrell House got the second position, Maryam & Rabia Houses got the third position while Babar and Khalid Houses got the consolation prize.

In swimming events, Mehmood House in seniors while Alamgir House North in Prep won the inter-house championship. Abdul Wahab of Mahmood House was declared the best swimmer in Senior Category while Muhammad Ibrahim Manhais of Alamgir House South was declared the best swimmer in Prep Category. On this occasion, the Chief Guest David Dowdles distributed the prizes among the winners. In the end, the traditional torch drill by the students mesmerized the audience.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur David Alamgir Best

Recent Stories

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harn ..

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area

2 hours ago
 Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day ..

Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit

2 hours ago
 “Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year wil ..

“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2

2 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-l ..

Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed

2 hours ago
 Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

2 hours ago
 Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile att ..

Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

14 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

14 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

14 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan