Swimming gala at Sadiq Public School

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The annual swimming gala was held at Sadiq Public school Bahawalpur.

Principal Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur David Dowdles was the chief guest. A fancy dress show was also presented, demonstrating historical, cultural, social, and reform themes. In this competition, Iqbal House and Sir Syed House won the first position, Abbas House, Jinnah House, and Anwer Sikandar Houses won the second position in the Senior School competition, Mehmood House got the third position while Salahuddin House got the consolation prize. In Prep School, Alamgir House South stood first, Alamgir House North second while Farid House & Shahbaz House stood third.

In Junior School, Kamal Pasha House won the first position, Farrell House got the second position, Maryam & Rabia Houses got the third position while Babar and Khalid Houses got the consolation prize.

In swimming events, Mehmood House in seniors while Alamgir House North in Prep won the inter-house championship. Abdul Wahab of Mahmood House was declared the best swimmer in Senior Category while Muhammad Ibrahim Manhais of Alamgir House South was declared the best swimmer in Prep Category. On this occasion, the Chief Guest David Dowdles distributed the prizes among the winners. In the end, the traditional torch drill by the students mesmerized the audience.