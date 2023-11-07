Swimming Gala held at Sadiq Public School

Swimming Gala and Fancy Dress Show was held on Tuesday at Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Swimming Gala and Fancy Dress Show was held on Tuesday at Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur.

GOC 35 Division Bahawalpur Major General Mazhar Nazir was the chief guest. Historical, cultural, social and reform themes were demonstrated in the fancy dress show.

In this competition, Iqbal House and Sir Syed House won the first position and Salahuddin House won the second position in the Senior School competition. Abbas House, Mehmood House and Jinnah and Anwar Sikandar Houses got the third position.

In Prep School, Alamgir House South stood first, Farid and Shahbaz House got second, and Alamgir House North third position. In Junior School, Farrell House won the first position, Maryam and Rabia Houses got the second position and Babar and Khalid House and Kamal Pasha House jointly got the third position.

In swimming events, Mehmood House won in seniors while Alamgir House North in Prep won the inter-house championship. Arslan Ahmed Virak of Iqbal House was declared the best swimmer while Mohammad Hanzala of Jinnah House was declared the second best swimmer.

In the swimming competitions, Abdul Wahab and Mahaz Baloch of Prep School were declared the best swimmers.

On this occasion, the chief guest distributed prizes among the winners.

Latewr, Principal David Dowdles presented the school crest as a memento to the chief guest. The torch drill by the students mesmerized the audience at the end of event.