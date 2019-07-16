UrduPoint.com
Swimming In River Indus, Canals Barred

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 06:49 PM

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Following the directives of provincial government of Sindh, the deputy commissioner has banned swimming in river Indus and all other irrigation canals throughout the district.

According to a handout issued by the district information office on Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner Naushahro Feroze, Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao, has issued a notification imposing ban under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.

PC) on swimming in river Indus, all outlet canals and minors of Rohri Canal and Nasrat branch besides water ponds and tanks of municipal or town Committee and union councils.

According to the handout concerned police officials were directed to take action against the violators.

