Swimming Pool, Hotel Sealed Over Violation Of SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 11:20 AM

Swimming pool, hotel sealed over violation of SOPs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :District administration has sealed a swimming pool and a hotel besides registering FIRs against the owners over violation of SOPs.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Muhammad Mubeen Ahsan conducted raid at various locations regarding implementation of SoP.

During the raid at interior Multani Gate, AC sealed a swimming pool where more than 100 people were bathing. He also registered FIR against the owner Jamshaid Khan.

The Assistant Commissioner also sealed Osama Gaden Hotel and got registered FIR against the owners Khalil-ul-Reman and Tahir Rehman over violation of SOPs.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Muhammad Mubeen Ahsan Ahsan said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk.

