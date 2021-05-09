Swimming pool sealed over violating SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :District administration and police in a joint raid sealed a swimming pool over violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Sunday.

The officials of district administration and police raided swimming pool at Khushal Bagh and lodged FIR against the owner.

The Spokesperson of police said that earlier FIR was also lodged against concerned person over violation of SOPs on May 2.

The concerned officials decided to contact Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and cancel the lease of swimming pool.