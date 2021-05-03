Swimming pools sealed over violation of Coronavirus SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :District administration D.I. Khan Monday sealed swimming pools for violating Coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The district administration is playing active role for the implementation of Coronavirus SOPs and thoroughly monitoring all related matters.

In a statement issued here, the district administration had ruled out any leniency regarding implementation of Corona SOPs as it was necessary for better future of coming generation.

The administration appealed the people for adherence to Corona SOPs including wearing safety masks and social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus .