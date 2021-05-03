UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swimming Pools Sealed Over Violation Of Coronavirus SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 10:18 PM

Swimming pools sealed over violation of Coronavirus SOPs

District administration D.I. Khan Monday sealed swimming pools for violating Coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :District administration D.I. Khan Monday sealed swimming pools for violating Coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The district administration is playing active role for the implementation of Coronavirus SOPs and thoroughly monitoring all related matters.

In a statement issued here, the district administration had ruled out any leniency regarding implementation of Corona SOPs as it was necessary for better future of coming generation.

The administration appealed the people for adherence to Corona SOPs including wearing safety masks and social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus .

Related Topics

All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE boasts extensive expertise in hosting major ev ..

36 minutes ago

Tourists' spots to remain close on Eid: DPO

3 minutes ago

PAL organizes online int'l 'Balochi Hamdiya & Naat ..

3 minutes ago

Europe and US stocks mostly higher

3 minutes ago

Germany Welcomes UK Plan to Counter Disinformation ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court accepts CAA petition against SHC ord ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.