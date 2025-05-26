Swimming,bathing Banned In Rivers, Canals For 30 Days:
Published May 26, 2025
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner,Capt (R) Muhammad Waseem, imposed a ban on swimming and bathing in rivers and canals across the district under Section 144.
According to the official notification issued here on Monday,the decision was taken in view of increasing number of drowning incidents during the summer season.
The ban was imposed on swimming and bathing in River Jhelum, River Chenab, and all canals within Sargodha district limits for the next 30 days with immediate effect.
The order was enforced to protect public life and maintain law and order.
Authorities have warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found violating the directive.
