Swindler arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) -:Jhang Bazaar police arrested a man who posed as officer of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) for extorting money from different people.

A police spokesman said here Monday that manager of a hotel in Amin Town complained to Jhang Bazaar police that one, Akbar Ali, posed as a food safety officer of PHA and attempted to extort money.

On this complaint, Jhang police went to Amin Town and rounded up Akbar Ali who was found to be a swindler. After registration of case further investigation was in progress.