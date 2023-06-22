Swindler arrested for depriving citizens of cash

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Seetal Mari police have arrested a swindler for depriving citizens of cash by selling LED bulbs in the name of a lucky draw of winning big prizes.

Taking action on repeated complaints of the citizens, the police on Wednesday, raided at Vehari Chowk where a swindler namely Nadeem Rafique was busy in his work of deceiving people.

He managed to escape from the scene but the police team arrested him near Naobahar canal.

The police have also recovered cash, 17 irons, one juicer machine, 62 LED bulbs, 20 tokens of the draw and a mini van from him.

Case has been registered against the outlaw and further investigations were underway, police sources added.