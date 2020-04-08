Swindler arrested in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police arrested a swindler, who impersonated as an officer and deprived people of their money in the jurisdiction of Morgah Police Station here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The police arrested a swindler, who impersonated as an officer and deprived people of their money in the jurisdiction of Morgah Police Station here on Wednesday.

The police also recovered motorcycle and weapon from him used in crimes. According to spokesman, the man was identified as Umer Mubbark .

During the preliminary investigation, the accused revealed to conduct various purse snatching and house robberies in the area.

Morgah police arrested and registered a case against him while further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police team adding that strict action must be taken against the anti social elements.