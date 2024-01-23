Swindler gang busted

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) A five-member swindler gang was arrested for looting passengers at Lari Adda, the hub of intercity bus service, by offering prize against the purchase of prize tickets.

According to a police spokesman, a team led by the Inspector of Lari Adda checkpost, Yunis Gul, held the swindlers staying along with kerry van, when they were deluding passengers by offering prizes of LED bulbs and other electronic goods against the purchase of the prize ticket.

The arrested accused included Muhammad Shafique, Allah Rakha, Muhammad Imtiaz, Munawar Hayat Rafique and Muhammad Ejaz.

They were found minting thousands of rupees through trickier advertising to purchase the prize tickets.