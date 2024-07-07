Swindler Gang busted, gold ornaments recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Old Kotwali police have arrested a gang of swindlers and recovered gold ornaments from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, Old Kotwali police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Shabana Saif, launched a crackdown against a gang involved in depriving citizens of valuables. The police busted a gang and recovered gold ornaments from their possession, however, further investigations were underway from them, police sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here, Waziran Bibi was going to Chungi No-9 a few weeks back when two women and a man asked her to travel with them on an auto-rickshaw and they would drop her at Chungi No-9. The swindlers took away her gold ornaments after smelling her intoxicated fragrance and escaped.

The SHO Shabana Saif handed over the recovered gold ornaments to Waziran Bibi, police sources added.