Swindler gang busted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari has busted a swindler gang by nabbing their two active members from Niamoana on charge of extorting Rs 15 million from animal dealers by auctioning them the state land.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Monday that AC City received complaint that a swindler gang including Kashif Khan, Babar, Dawood, Muhammad Usman and Muhammad Abrar grabbed 20 acres land of Rescue 1122 near Model Cattle Market Niamoana and established illegal cattle sheds for animal dealers.

The swindlers auctioned these sheds to various animal dealers and in this way they extorted money of Rs 15 million.

The accused auctioned small uncovered shed at the rate of Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 whereas they charged Rs 200,000 to Rs 250,000 for big covered shed.

On the complaint, the AC City along with police and staff of revenue department and Metropolitan Corporation reached the spot and arrested two swindlers -- Muhammad Usman and Muhammad Abrar -- from the spot whereas remaining accused managed to escape from the scene.

The AC City also got a case registered in Sadar police station while raids were being conducted to trace out whereabouts of the escapees and arrest them at the earliest.