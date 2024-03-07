Swindler Gang Busted, Shops Sealed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The local government exposed a scamming gang that was preying on citizens by assuring their registration for the Chief Minister of Punjab's Ramadan Ration Package on Thursday.
Taking action on reports of the special branch, Assistant Commissioner Khanewal Naveed Ahmed along with his team raided at city area and busted the gang.
The team got the swindlers arrested with the police concerned and sealed their shops.
A case has been registered against the criminals, AC Naveed Ahmed said and added that the gang was charging cash from citizens in the name of Chief Minister Punjab’s Ramadan Ration Package.
He said that no one would be allowed to loot citizens at any cost adding that stern action would be taken against the involved persons.
