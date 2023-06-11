UrduPoint.com

Swindler Gang Busted, Three Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have busted a swindler gang involved in depriving citizens of cash and arrested three members of the gang besides recovering valuables and a mini-van from their possession here on Sunday.

Taking action on the repeated complaints about a gang involved in looting citizens by offering them energy saver LED bulbs along with a lucky coupon to win cash and other valuables after a lucky draw. The gang usually targeted the passengers as they set up their stall at Vehari Chowk near the bus terminal.

Police teams of Seetal Marri police station raided the Vehari Chowk and arrested three members of gang Fardoos s/o Aqeel, Husnain s/o Sajjad Ali and Saif Ullah when they were trying to escape from the scene. Police have also recovered 22 irons, nine juicer machines, 60 LED bulbs, 35 tokens and a mini-van from their possession.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested outlaws, more recoveries would be made from them, police sources added.

