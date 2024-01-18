Open Menu

Swindler Gang Busted, Three Held

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Swindler gang busted, three held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Old Kotwali police have busted a swindler and robber gang Shabir alias Shabu Gang involved in depriving citizens of cash and valuables at gunpoint and through swindling.

The police have arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Shabir alias Shabu, Samina Bibi and Rani Bibi.

The police recovered looted valuables worth Rs 550,000 including one auto-rickshaw, one motorcycle and cash Rs 220,000 from their possession by tracing five cases from them.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.

