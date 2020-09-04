UrduPoint.com
Swindler Held, ATM Cards Recovered

Fri 04th September 2020

A swindler was caught red- handed while snatching ATM card from a citizen in Daira Deen Panah area on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ):A swindler was caught red- handed while snatching ATM card from a citizen in Daira Deen Panah area on Friday.

According to police spokesman, a swindler tried to snatch ATM card from a citizen infront of Habib bank and he tried to escape with other accomplices riding in car.

Meanwhile, the citizens caught the swindler namely Yasin hailing from district Qasoor with red handed and handed over to police. The other accomplices managed to flee from there.

Police have registered the case against the accused and started interrogation into the incident.

Large number of ATM cards were also recorded from the accused.

APP /shn-sak

