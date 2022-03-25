UrduPoint.com

Swindler Held For Deceiving Women At Kafalat Centre

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Police arrested swindler for collecting aid money by cheating the needy women outside of Ehsaas Kafalat Center here

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Police arrested swindler for collecting aid money by cheating the needy women outside of Ehsaas Kafalat Center here.

Police spokesman said, the accused identified as Ghulab Ali Raza, son of Muzaffer Hussain, resident of Panwar Shumali was spotted around Kafalat Center setup at Government Boys Higher Secondary school taking thumb impression from the deserving women, and asking them to receive the amount from his home. He was proved to be deceiving women by usurping their money himself.

On tip off, Sub inspector of Mahmood Kot Police Station, Muhammad Nawaz held raid on the site where a woman named Kalsoom Bibi among others held complaint to which police checked manual register with HBL/Konnect device where it was proved that fraudster had withdrawn Rs.14000 of the complainant, Ms Kalsoom.

Police arrested the accused after taking her device and register into custody on report of the aggrieved lady.

