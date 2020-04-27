UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swindler Held For Supplying Narcotics In Guise Of Policeman

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 08:45 PM

Swindler held for supplying narcotics in guise of policeman

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has nabbed a swindler who in guise of a policemen used to supply narcotics in various areas of the Capital, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has nabbed a swindler who in guise of a policemen used to supply narcotics in various areas of the Capital, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a police team of CIA wing headed by Inspector Abdul Ghafoor nabbed a drug pusher Jehangir Khan from a filling station in sector D-17. The accused produced his photo before the police team at the time of arrest showing him as senior rank officer of police. The police team found it fake on verification and also recovered 1150 gram heroin from him.

He used to supply narcotics in various areas of Islamabad after purchasing it Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The accused also posted his pictures in police uniform at social media and further investigation was underway from him. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed ahs appreciated performance of CIA police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for team members.

The DIG (Operations) also directed for effective crackdown against those involved in drug pushing activities and strict action against them as per law.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Social Media CIA From

Recent Stories

PTCL Group contributes Rs.100 Million toPM’s COV ..

1 hour ago

Umar Akmal banned from all cricket for three years

1 hour ago

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi, Korean Defence Minister discuss defenc ..

2 hours ago

Fasting can boost your Immune System & Health

2 hours ago

Japanese Ambassador calls on Food Security Ministe ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.