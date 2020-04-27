Swindler held for supplying narcotics in guise of policeman

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has nabbed a swindler who in guise of a policemen used to supply narcotics in various areas of the Capital, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has nabbed a swindler who in guise of a policemen used to supply narcotics in various areas of the Capital, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a police team of CIA wing headed by Inspector Abdul Ghafoor nabbed a drug pusher Jehangir Khan from a filling station in sector D-17. The accused produced his photo before the police team at the time of arrest showing him as senior rank officer of police. The police team found it fake on verification and also recovered 1150 gram heroin from him.

He used to supply narcotics in various areas of Islamabad after purchasing it Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The accused also posted his pictures in police uniform at social media and further investigation was underway from him. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed ahs appreciated performance of CIA police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for team members.

The DIG (Operations) also directed for effective crackdown against those involved in drug pushing activities and strict action against them as per law.