Swindler held in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) -:Millat town police arrested a thief while stealing cell phones here on Friday.

The technical team of cyber-crime wing arrested a thief who was identified as Atif alias Toota. Police recovered stolen cell phones worth over Rs 100,000 from his possession.

The arrest of accused was made through mobile phone tracking system. Police registered case.