Swindler House Maid Held, 65 Tola Stolen Ornaments Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The People's Colony police have arrested a swindler housemaid and recovered 65-tola stolen gold ornaments worth about Rs 18 million.
According to a police spokesperson here on Friday, a case No 2532/24 has been registered against the accused named Sahar Fatima, resident of Al-Najaf Colony.
She was a housemaid at the home of Muhammad Zubair and during working she stole ornaments. On the directions of CPO Kamran Adil, a special team, headed by SP Madina Town, traced the accused through scientific techniques and recovered the stolen ornaments.
The CPO appreciated the performance of the team and announced distinguished certificates.
Recent Stories
Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..
Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today
No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office
PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Smog: 5 industrial units sealed, 40 vehicles fined32 seconds ago
-
Heads of colleges with best first-year enrollment awarded certificates10 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against illegal mini petrol pumps in Pattoki10 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddlers held11 minutes ago
-
ECP appoints ROs for NA-262, Quetta by-election11 minutes ago
-
Ceasefire proves ineffective as 12 more deaths takes tally to 122 in Kurram clashes20 minutes ago
-
Schedule for HSSC annual exam-202521 minutes ago
-
PMA expresses apprehensions over report on polio cases21 minutes ago
-
Chairman Bilawal to address PPP foundation day celebrations21 minutes ago
-
Vice Chancellor SALU visits annual examination centers30 minutes ago
-
CJCSC visits forward Naval Operational Base Ormara30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan wants to enhance its economic, trade ties with Russia: Ayaz30 minutes ago