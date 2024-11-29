Swindler house maid held, 65 tola stolen ornaments recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The People's Colony police have arrested a swindler housemaid and recovered 65-tola stolen gold ornaments worth about Rs 18 million.

According to a police spokesperson here on Friday, a case No 2532/24 has been registered against the accused named Sahar Fatima, resident of Al-Najaf Colony.

She was a housemaid at the home of Muhammad Zubair and during working she stole ornaments. On the directions of CPO Kamran Adil, a special team, headed by SP Madina Town, traced the accused through scientific techniques and recovered the stolen ornaments.

The CPO appreciated the performance of the team and announced distinguished certificates.