Swindlers Deprive Citizens Of Motorbike, Cash

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 01:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Swindlers deprived a prayer leader and a passer-by of motorbike and cash amounting to Rs. 170,000 respectively in different incidents here on Thursday.

According to police, a citizen named Muhammad Ramzan was looted by two unidentified men under the pretext of giving him a lift on their motorbike. They snatched Rs.

170,000 cash from him as soon as they reached Basti Nandla, in the limits of BZ police station.

In another incident, a prayer leader named Muhammad Abdullah was deprived of his motorcycle in the limits of Shah Shams Police Station. As per the report, the prayer leader had given his motorbike to an unidentified labourer to bring cement bags for ongoing construction work at a grand mosque of Shah Shamsh Colony. However, the worker didn't return.

Police of both jurisdictions concerned have registered FIRs against the accused and started investigation.

