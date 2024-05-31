Swindlers Loot Expat
Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 12:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) A couple of swindlers looted an expat after posing themselves police officials in the Basti Malook area, police said.
The accused committed the forgery by approaching the man named Abdul Wahab, a resident of Bahawalpur on a Honda Civic with a golden colour at Adda Billa Walla, Bahawalpur road.
The victim was reported to have been deprived of 500 Euro $1000, a mobile phone, and other costly goods that he took with him after landing at Multan airport.
The incident came out when the expat was moving to his hometown, Bahawalpur. Basti Malook Police Station registered a FIR and started investigation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke
PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's convoy
Five things to know about Mexico's outgoing president
Five killed as vehicle plunges into ravine in Swat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five cattle markets set up for Eid-ul-Azha in ICT44 seconds ago
-
PM urges auto industry to start local manufacturing, implement deletion policy1 hour ago
-
Hyderabad cylinder blast killed 3 including children, several injured2 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of playback singer, actor Inayat Hussain Bhatti observed2 hours ago
-
Two people killed as speeding tanker overturned2 hours ago
-
PM for plans on B2B meetings, attracting Chinese industry during his China visit2 hours ago
-
PM chairs meeting on preparations of ministries about China visit3 hours ago
-
Pakistan's nuclear capability guarantor for peace, power balance in region: Kh Asif12 hours ago
-
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments12 hours ago
-
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan12 hours ago
-
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima12 hours ago
-
PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's convoy12 hours ago