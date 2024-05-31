Swindlers loot expat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) A couple of swindlers looted an expat after posing themselves police officials in the Basti Malook area, police said.

The accused committed the forgery by approaching the man named Abdul Wahab, a resident of Bahawalpur on a Honda Civic with a golden colour at Adda Billa Walla, Bahawalpur road.

The victim was reported to have been deprived of 500 Euro $1000, a mobile phone, and other costly goods that he took with him after landing at Multan airport.

The incident came out when the expat was moving to his hometown, Bahawalpur. Basti Malook Police Station registered a FIR and started investigation.