UrduPoint.com

Swindlers' Photos Displayed At Transport Stands For Safety Of Commuters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Swindlers' photos displayed at transport stands for safety of commuters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :In the wake of increasing incidents of swindling the passengers at transport stands, the management of the city transport terminal has issued some guidelines for the commuters for their safety from cheaters.

Incharge city terminal Asim Ilyas during his visit to the transport stands here on Friday said that flexes inscribed with photos of swindlers had been displayed at different areas of the transport stands for the awareness of people.

He said that police were also active to nab cheaters, however, he asked the people to inform the police department if they found such elements roaming at the transport stands.

He further guided them to avoid accepting eatable items from unknown persons at the stands as well as during travelling. Keep an eye on their goods and remain vigilant, he said.

Related Topics

Police National Accountability Bureau Visit From

Recent Stories

Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibil ..

Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibility of Govt: PM

16 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

27 minutes ago
 PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian ..

PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian Staff

1 hour ago
 National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised T ..

National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised Two-day International Maritime ..

2 hours ago
 Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 pass ..

Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 passengers between Dubai and Manil ..

2 hours ago
 Policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad

Policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.