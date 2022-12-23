Swindlers' photos displayed at transport stands for safety of commuters

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :In the wake of increasing incidents of swindling the passengers at transport stands, the management of the city transport terminal has issued some guidelines for the commuters for their safety from cheaters.

Incharge city terminal Asim Ilyas during his visit to the transport stands here on Friday said that flexes inscribed with photos of swindlers had been displayed at different areas of the transport stands for the awareness of people.

He said that police were also active to nab cheaters, however, he asked the people to inform the police department if they found such elements roaming at the transport stands.

He further guided them to avoid accepting eatable items from unknown persons at the stands as well as during travelling. Keep an eye on their goods and remain vigilant, he said.