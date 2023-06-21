Swings without fitness certificates banned during Eid-Ul-Adha: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner of Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak said that a ban had been imposed on swings without fitness certificates during Eid-Ul-Azha in order to avoid any untoward incident across the division.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for Eid-Ul-Azha here on Wednesday, the commissioner directed the local government and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to conduct an inspection of the swings installed at different parks in the city.

He said that swings without fitness certificates would not be allowed during Eid-Ul-Adha and violators would be treated with iron hands.

He said that a requisition had been sent to the provincial government seeking a ban on bathing in the canal and imposition of section 144 on it.

He directed the relevant officers to pay special focus to cleanliness arrangements at green belts and parks and asked the waste management company not to place waste containers outside the parks. He sought duty roster from WASA, MWMC, Rescue 1122, health, and PHA for the Eid holidays.

The commissioner said that the best cleanliness and renovation work would be made at Shah Shams Park and the entry and exit points of the city.