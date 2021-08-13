UrduPoint.com

Swings Without Fitness Certificates Banned In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Swings without fitness certificates banned in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad on Friday imposed ban on all those swings which running without fitness certificates on the eve of Independence Day to avoid any untoward incident.

According to a notification issued here, the deputy commissioner directed the Multan Development Authority (MDA), Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and assistant commissioners to check fitness certificates of the swings.

He said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk adding that the fitness certificate by Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority was compulsory before making swings operational.

The DC Ali Shahzad urged masses to celebrate Independence Day with limited activities by keeping in view the ongoing month of Muharram.

