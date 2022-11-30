Swiss Ambassador calls on CM Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met with Ambassador of Switzerland George Steiner at his office on Wednesday in which matters pertaining to mutual relations and enhancement of bilateral trade came under discussion.

It was agreed to increase cooperation in hydroelectricity projects, dairy farming, climatic changes and tourism sectors.

The Swiss Ambassador gave assurance to provide assistance to the Punjab government in hydroelectricity projects.

CM Parvez Elahi while talking with the Swiss Ambassador said that the Punjab government had formulated a plan to establish hydel projects on the Chenab River. The destruction being caused due to flood could be prevented due to hydel projects and water could also be accumulated for agricultural purposes with the construction of said projects. "We would welcome the cooperation of Switzerland companies in the construction of hydel projects," he added.

The Chief Minister stated that Pakistan was highly affected due to climatic changes, adding that there was a dire need to undertake concrete measures at the international level in order to cope up with the detrimental effects of climatic changes.

The CM disclosed that special economic zones would be established for the promotion of foreign investment in Punjab. The investors would be provided facilities on preferential basis in the special economic zones.

All utilities including tax exemption would be provided in the special economic zones, he added.

CM Parvez Elahi urged the Swiss investors to generously invest in the special economic zones, adding that the Punjab government would ensure to provide complete support and protection to the investors' investment. He apprised that the Punjab government had given a final shape to the corporate farming policy, adding that the Swiss companies could benefit from the special measures being made for the investors under the corporate farming policy.

The Switzerland Ambassador extended an invitation to the Chief Minister to visit Switzerland and stated that Punjab was an important province and was swiftly heading forward under his able leadership.

The Ambassador stated that he was pleased to know that high quality production of commodities was being produced in the factories of Punjab. The Swiss Ambassador further remarked that the vision of Chief Minister Parvez Elahi was commendable with regard to promoting business cooperation, adding, "We would undertake durable measures in order to enhance cooperation in various sectors of Punjab."Senior Political Advisor Usama Qaiser Khan, Former Federal Secretary and Chairman P&D Salman Ghani, Former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar, SMBR, Secretary P&D, CEO PBIT and concerned officials were present on the occasion.