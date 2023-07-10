Swiss Ambassador calls on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has said that there were ample opportunities for Pakistan and Switzerland in various fields to further enhance their mutual cooperation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has said that there were ample opportunities for Pakistan and Switzerland in various fields to further enhance their mutual cooperation.

This he said while talking to Ambassador of Switzerland Georg Steiner at Governor House here on Monday.

Bilateral relations, the need to further enhance bilateral ties, investment opportunities in Sindh and other matters of mutual interest were discussed in detail on the occasion.

Governor Sindh said that Sindh offers ideal investment opportunities, especially for foreign investors and any investment from Swiss investors in the province would be welcomed.

"They would be provided every help and assistance", Governor Sindh said.

Georg Steiner also visited the 'bell of hope' and rang the same.

Governor Sindh informed the Swiss Ambassador about the purpose of the 'bell of hope'. The Swiss envoy also went around Quaid's room, where he witnessed the personal belongings of the father of the nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He also inspected the packing process of ration bags under Taqatwar Pakistan Program.

He lauded the measures of Governor Sindh for the welfare and well-being of the common man.