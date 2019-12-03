UrduPoint.com
Swiss Ambassador Calls On KP Minister Atif Khan

Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:39 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister for Tourism Atif Khan has said the provincial government pragmatic measures to make tourism industry as brand and profitable sector.

Talking to Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan Thomas Kolly here who called on him at his office, he said that the provincial government was promoting religious tourism while making by preserving holy sites of Buddha, Hindu, Sikh and other communities in the province.

He further said the government has made the visa policy easy and remove condition of NOC to attract tourists from across the world, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

The Swiss ambassador appreciated KP government measures in tourism sector and assured to take advantage of the facilities being extended by provincial government for investors.

The two sides discussed bilateral issues and expressed resolve the further strengthen the mutual ties between the two countries.

