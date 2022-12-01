UrduPoint.com

Swiss Ambassador Discusses Trade, Other Issues With Punjab Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2022 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan Georg Steiner called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House and discussed matters of mutual interest including enhancing bilateral trade, here on Thursday.

Senior Political Adviser to Swiss Ambassador Osama Kaiser Khan was also present.

Governor Balighur Rehman said Pakistan values its relations with Switzerland and cooperation in socioeconomic development. He said people and the government of Pakistan were grateful to the government of Switzerland for helping the flood victims.

The governor said that rehabilitation of the flood victims was an on-going process, adding that he was also working on psychological effects on the flood victims. He said, as chancellor of the universities, he has mobilised the vice-chancellors of the universities and the students in this regard.

Governor Balighur Rehman said Swiss products were preferred in Pakistan due to their quality. He said Pakistani businessmen should increase foreign direct investment. He said Swiss businessmen should exchange technology and good practices in Pakistan.

The governor said there were vast opportunities for Swiss investors to invest in Pakistan. He said that expediting the visa process for Pakistani businessmen to Switzerland would further boost bilateral trade.

The Swiss ambassador said the people of Pakistan were very hospitable. He said his country attached great importance to its cooperation with Pakistan and was willing to expand it further.

